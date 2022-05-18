Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bowman Consulting Group in a report issued on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $16.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.91. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $42,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

