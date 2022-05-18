Brian D. Finn Buys 20,000 Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) Director Brian D. Finn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,315 shares in the company, valued at $238,043.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STRC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,631. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $10,050,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STRC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.