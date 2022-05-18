Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgeline Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bridgeline Digital by 28.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

