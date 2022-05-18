Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

BCOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brightcove from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brightcove currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of BCOV opened at $7.01 on Friday. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $32,438.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,732,619 shares in the company, valued at $31,329,937.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 33,081 shares of company stock valued at $232,111. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

