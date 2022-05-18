Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.00

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 34931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

Get Brinker International alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.33.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,603 shares of company stock worth $1,043,255. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.