Brokerages Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Arko reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arko by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,868,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,233,000 after acquiring an additional 215,421 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 5,833,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,158,000 after acquiring an additional 260,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 163,675 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arko by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,216,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after buying an additional 1,782,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arko by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after buying an additional 452,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Arko’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

