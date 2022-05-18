Brokerages Anticipate Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 152.21% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Excellon Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Pi Financial raised shares of Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Excellon Resources stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 52,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Excellon Resources during the third quarter worth $48,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Excellon Resources by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 874,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 328,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Excellon Resources by 162.4% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 159,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 98,417 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

