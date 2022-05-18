Brokerages Anticipate Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Inspired Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ INSE opened at $10.71 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 108.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 167,213 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

