Brokerages Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.43). PAR Technology reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after purchasing an additional 991,404 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 792,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 596,068 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,902,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,534,000 after buying an additional 347,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,138,000 after acquiring an additional 328,516 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PAR traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,762. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $934.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

