Brokerages Anticipate The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) will post $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.46. Timken posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.10.

NYSE:TKR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,077. Timken has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $90.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

