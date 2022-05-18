Brokerages Expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:ALDX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a current ratio of 19.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,950 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 735,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 139,761 shares during the period. Jetstream Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 52.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.