Brokerages Expect E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. E2open Parent posted earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow E2open Parent.

Several research firms have commented on ETWO. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Jarett Janik purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $41,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,639.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Farlekas purchased 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $104,499.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,383.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETWO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

