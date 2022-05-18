Brokerages Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Post -$1.37 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($2.49). GameStop posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 204.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.52) to ($2.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on GME. Wedbush reduced their target price on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

GME stock traded down $8.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.48. 2,883,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,297. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of -1.10. GameStop has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $344.66.

In related news, Director Alain Attal bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in GameStop by 275.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in GameStop by 1,052.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in GameStop by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.