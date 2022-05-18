Brokerages Expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) will report sales of $101.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.50 million and the lowest is $100.90 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $113.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $454.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $459.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $627.50 million, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $650.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 127.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MX traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. 115,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $874.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

