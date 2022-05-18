Brokerages Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Analysts predict that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). NOV reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%.

NOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in NOV by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,528,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,337,000 after acquiring an additional 150,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. 86,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. NOV’s payout ratio is -41.67%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

