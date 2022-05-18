Brokerages Expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VLY traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,766. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

