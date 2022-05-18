Brokerages Expect Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warby Parker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.08. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Warby Parker will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Warby Parker.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.08 million. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $17.47 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42.
In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,446 shares of company stock worth $857,968.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,778,000. Georgetown University acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Warby Parker (Get Rating)
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
