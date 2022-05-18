Brokerages Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce $17.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.27 billion and the highest is $18.34 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $20.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $73.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.38 billion to $74.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $80.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.65 billion to $84.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,235,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,758,113. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

