Brokerages Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) Target Price at GBX 508.33

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 530 ($6.53).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.92) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 480 ($5.92) to GBX 620 ($7.64) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.41) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($7,990.24). Also, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 131,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($618,052.76).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 405.65 ($5.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £14.96 billion and a PE ratio of 8.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 361.10 ($4.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 538.42 ($6.64). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 428.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 419.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 100 ($1.23) dividend. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. This represents a yield of 23.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.35%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

