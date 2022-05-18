Brokerages Set Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Price Target at GBX 2,264.44

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,264.44 ($27.91).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FEVR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.72) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($39.45) to GBX 3,030 ($37.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($43.15) to GBX 3,350 ($41.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 1,650 ($20.34) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

LON FEVR traded down GBX 14.22 ($0.18) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,576.78 ($19.44). 419,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,113. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,451 ($17.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,871 ($35.39). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,731.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,176.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 41.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 53.37 ($0.66) dividend. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

About Fevertree Drinks (Get Rating)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.