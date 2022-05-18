Brokerages Set GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT at $16.31

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,974,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,001 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $10,683,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $10,676,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in GrowGeneration by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 639,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 508,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in GrowGeneration by 169.9% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 681,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 429,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.29 million, a PE ratio of 290.00 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $52.80.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

