Brokerages Set Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target at $18.43

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

JRONY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.06) to €19.20 ($20.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.19) to €18.00 ($18.75) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($18.75) to €18.10 ($18.85) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of JRONY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.25. 18,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,815. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.1838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

