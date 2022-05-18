Brokerages Set LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Price Target at $15.75

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on LXP. Bank of America began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 137,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,491. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $68,466,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after buying an additional 4,929,830 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,613,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,013,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

