Brokerages Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target at $74.40

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.40.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
MMSI stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.69. 303,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,795. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
