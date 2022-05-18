Brokerages Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target at $74.40

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

MMSI stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.69. 303,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,795. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

