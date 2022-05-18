Brokerages Set Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target at C$45.56

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock traded up C$0.64 on Tuesday, reaching C$35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,608. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 19.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$33.03 and a 52-week high of C$44.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.37.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$19.48 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

