Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Price Target at $108.90

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,689. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $85.29.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

