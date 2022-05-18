Brokerages Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) PT at $122.10

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 150,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 397,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $125.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.09. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.02. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.