Brokerages Set Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target at $31.75

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RVMD. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $35.07.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 773.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 116,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $2,202,532.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 972,079 shares of company stock valued at $18,310,981. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 23.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

