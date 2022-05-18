Brokerages Set Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Target Price at $7.00

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SMED stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,812. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $82.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 48,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 628.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,864 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

