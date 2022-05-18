Brokerages Set S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target at $467.57

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $467.57.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,951. S&P Global has a one year low of $322.20 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.24. The stock has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 472.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 80.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after purchasing an additional 230,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

