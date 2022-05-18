Brokerages Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) PT at $11,110.00

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11,110.00.

SPXSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £161 ($198.47) to £111.10 ($136.96) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

SPXSF stock remained flat at $$130.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.61.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

