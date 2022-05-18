Brokers Issue Forecasts for Immuneering Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Immuneering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.46). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Immuneering’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $133.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Immuneering had a negative net margin of 21.73% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

In related news, Director Laurie Keating acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann E. Berman bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $108,621.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,082,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

