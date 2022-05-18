Brokers Set Expectations for AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

NYSE AVB opened at $207.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.42. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $194.61 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $11,596,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.