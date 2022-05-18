BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) General Counsel Buys $53,750.00 in Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen acquired 2,500 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BRP Group stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. 436,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.60 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,093,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BRP Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,869 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BRP Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRP. UBS Group began coverage on BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

