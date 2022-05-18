BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $41.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.88 million to $42.00 million. BTRS reported sales of $31.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year sales of $166.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.90 million to $168.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $201.61 million, with estimates ranging from $199.50 million to $205.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 39.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

BTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BTRS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

BTRS stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,751. The firm has a market cap of $843.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.49. BTRS has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BTRS by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BTRS by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

