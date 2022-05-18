Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 34.5% in April

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,953,400 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 3,683,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49,534.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDWBF opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $3.52.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (BDWBF)
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.