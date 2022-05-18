Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $725.26

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 725.26 ($8.94) and traded as low as GBX 624 ($7.69). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 633.50 ($7.81), with a volume of 183,860 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.30, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 691.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 724.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

