C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) to post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). C4 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($2.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. 601,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

