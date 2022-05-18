Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.93.

DE stock traded down $12.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.34. 26,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.41. The company has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

