Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $641,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 671.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,743 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 114.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.37.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $4.49 on Wednesday, reaching $126.96. The stock had a trading volume of 101,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.75 and a 200 day moving average of $124.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

