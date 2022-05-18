Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $249,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

APTV stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,244. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.71. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $88.15 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 83.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

