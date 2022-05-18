Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.6% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $58.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $703.18. 1,005,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,889,284. The firm has a market cap of $728.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $935.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $976.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $950.54.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

