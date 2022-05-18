Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 1,594.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 157,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. 296,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,210,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.75 million, a P/E ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. Research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Profile (Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

