Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.0 days.

Shares of CLNFF stock traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $54.52. 217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334. Calian Group has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLNFF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Calian Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on Calian Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Calian Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.