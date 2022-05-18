CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp Acquires New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 173,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,028,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 4.5% of CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.94. 22,037,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,132,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

