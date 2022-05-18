CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp Acquires Shares of 15,300 Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 486.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 114,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,365,000 after purchasing an additional 208,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 425,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 123,365 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

ATHM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.58. 630,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,176. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.24.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

