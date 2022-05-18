CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp Makes New $5.22 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 56,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000. Micron Technology makes up 2.6% of CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Micron Technology by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,802,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $451,530,000 after purchasing an additional 663,476 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 68,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $62,876,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Shares of MU stock traded up $4.01 on Tuesday, reaching $74.48. The company had a trading volume of 17,654,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,270,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average is $81.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.