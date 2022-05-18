CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp Purchases New Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 297,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000. Lumen Technologies makes up 1.9% of CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,037,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,571,454. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

