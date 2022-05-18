CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 597,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,406,000. Ford Motor comprises approximately 6.2% of CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $3,122,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 459,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

Shares of F traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.53. 50,676,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,099,547. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

