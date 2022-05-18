Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $50.28 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

